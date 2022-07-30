Mijwan 2022: Ranveer Singh Kisses Deepika Padukone, Exchanges Intense Looks as They Make Couple Debut on Runway

Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone walked the ramp for the first time as a couple to celebrate 10 years of the Mijwan Fashion Show by Manish Malhotra. They marked their runway debut as husband and wife in a royal manner in embellished Haute couture. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor was seen dressed in a black sherwani with white embroidery while Deepika looked elegant in a white and golden lehenga with embellishments. The showstoppers also left their fans in awe with their PDA on the ramp.

In some of the photos and videos shared by the paparazzi, Ranveer can be seen holding Deepika’s hand and also exchanging intense, romantic looks with the actress. The stars have walked individually in Manish Malhotra’s Mijwan collections in the past, but this marked their debut as husband and wife.

Take a look at the photos and videos:

Deepika Padukone, too, took to her social media handle to drop some amped-up photos with Ranveer from the event. Fans took to the comment section to shower praises on the power couple. “#DeepVeer …Perfect for each other….❤❤❤” wrote one fan while another added, “THE ROYAL COUPLE ”

The gala night was graced by several prominent names from the industry including Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, and Nora Fatehi, among others.

The Mijwan Couture Show which was held on July 29th at the Jio World Convention Centre is a special showcase as it celebrates 10 years of Mijwan. Actor Shabana Azmi who is the president of the Mijwan Welfare Society took to Instagram recently and complemented Manish. She wrote: Manish Malhotra and Mijwan Welfare Society make a fabulous team. On 29th July watch the magic come alive (sic).”

