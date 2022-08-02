Mika Di Vohti: Mika’s Close Friend Wanted This Contestant To Be Singer’s Bride

Renowned singer Mika Singh was on the lookout for his would-be-bride till last week through the reality show Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti. The singer finally found a perfect match in Akanksha Puri. Out of the 12 prospective brides, who entered the contest, Mika ultimately chose his best friend and wild card entrant Akansha Puri to be his bride. The show ended its run with Akansha emerging the winner last week. Mika and Akanksha are going to get married soon.

However, Mika invariably choosing his best friend out of all the contestants led to backlash from fans who called the entire show scripted and fake. While the accusations are still rife, it is interesting to note that Mika’s close friend singer Gioconda Vessichelli initially wanted a different contestant as Mika’s bride. Gioconda, who shares a good relationship with the singer and calls Mika her brother, wanted him to choose actress Prantika Das as his bride. Gioconda, who was also present on a few episodes of the show, was asked by host Shaan in an episode about what kind of bride Mika would prefer.

In response, she said, “I like that youngest girl, Prantika a lot. She is spontaneous and good hearted. All the other ones look fake and you can easily make out they are in the show for fame and money. That young girl instead looks more genuine and she will be a person who will never abandon Mika in the time of difficulties. All the other girls give me the impression that they will take the merits and run away at the first difficult situation of life if ever my friend faces.”

However, later when Mika chose Akanksha as his life partner, she approved of his decision and said that no one can have a better life partner than a friend you have known for years. It is interesting to note that Prantika Das was one of the finalists on the show along with Neet Mahal.

