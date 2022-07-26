CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Mika Di Vohti Winner Akanksha Puri Answers If Her Victory Was 'Pre-Planned'
1-MIN READ

Mika Di Vohti Winner Akanksha Puri Answers If Her Victory Was 'Pre-Planned'

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: July 26, 2022, 20:21 IST

Mumbai, India

Akanksha Puri emerged as the winner of Mika Di Vohti (Photo: Instagram)

Akanksha has been friends with Mika Singh for a long time now. Last year, the reports of Akanksha and Mika’s rumoured wedding also made headlines.

Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti held its finale on Monday i.e on July 25 in which singer Mika Singh decided to choose Akanksha Puri as his life partner. Akanksha had entered the show as a wild card contestant and was in the finale with Prantika Das and Neet Mahal. While all the finalists had their haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremony, Mika put the wedding garland on Akanksha Puri and announced her as the winner of the show.

Now, Akanksha has answered the allegations that her victory was pre-planned. In an interview with E-Times, Akanksha addressed the accusations and claimed that her entry was not planned. She also added that Mika was not even aware that she will enter the show as a wild card contestant. Akanksha further clarified that she has never dated Mika in the past.

