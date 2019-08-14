Mika Singh Banned by Film Body After Performing at Event Hosted by Pervez Musharraf’s Relative in Pakistan

Mika Singh recently performed at a wedding in Karachi, Pakistan, which raised a furore on social media with fans calling him out on the micro blogging site for his decision. Reportedly, Mika performed at a family event of former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf's relative. Certain reports allege that Mika charged around USD 150,000 (Rs 1.06 crore) for the performance.

Now, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has banned the singer from the Indian film industry for performing at the event. The film body further put an unconditional ban on the singer and boycotted him from all the movies and music contracts with the entertainment companies, reported ANI.

AICWA takes a stand of boycotting all his association with movie production houses, music companies and online music content providers.

"AICWA will make sure that no one in India works with Mika Singh and if anyone does, they will face legal consequences in the court of law," the statement added.

"When the tension between the countries is at the peak, Mika Singh puts money above the nation's pride," the film association continued.

Mika's performance at the event came at the heels of Indian government's decision to revoke the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir. After the Indian government repealed Articles 370 and 35(A), relations between the two governments have worsened and fans were miffed by the fact that Mika performed at the wedding ceremony of the former Pakistani president's relative.

