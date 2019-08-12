Mika Singh Called Out For Performing at Event Hosted by Pervez Musharraf’s Relative in Pakistan

Famous Bollywood singer Mika Singh recently performed at a wedding in Karachi, Pakistan, which raised a furore on social media with fans calling him out on the micro blogging site for his decision. Reportedly, Mika performed at a family event of former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf's relative. Certain reports allege that Mika charged around USD 150,00 (Rs 1.06 crore) for the performance.

Mika's performance at the event came at the heels of Indian government's decision to revoke the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir. After the Indian government repealed Articles 370 and 35(A), relations between the two governments have worsened and fans were miffed by the fact that Mika performed at the wedding ceremony of the former Pakistani president's relative.

Some fans took to Twitter to express their feelings in the matter. One user wrote, "A traitor may not have been spotted in Pak; but u've brought one to the notice of Indian Tweeple, now! (sic), while another one sarcastically commented, "@MikaSingh hope u were paid well (sic)."

See some of the tweets here:

#Indians kicked out all #Pakistani Actors and Singers but a rich #Pakistani family invited #MikaSingh to perform in Karachi two days ago while #Kashmir burns.SHAME on such wealth. SHAME on such affluence.And shame on everyone who gave clearance for such an event.ڈُوب مرو — Mir Mohammad Alikhan (@MirMAKOfficial) August 10, 2019

When Bollywood gets banned, Pakistanis get singers flown down to sing bollywood songs for them. Mika Singh performing in Pakistan currently. Alag hi level pic.twitter.com/Qgt9vpz9hA — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) August 9, 2019

Cancel his pass port and cituzenship. Let him stay in pakistan. Mika Singh performs at Pervez Musharraf’s relative’s event in Pakistan, leaves fans outraged https://t.co/HqyeM0dbqa — Vinod Kala (@vinkumarkala51) August 11, 2019

Shame on #MikaSingh for performing in Pakistan in the current situation & at a time when Pakistan has stopped all relations with India. — Indian (@crazyindian1947) August 11, 2019

@MikaSingh Paaji we Indians gave you so much love.. and in a situation like that when pak banned all trade ties with us,sending terrorists across the border, our tensions are very high right nowWhy did you go to pakistan for a show?Few bucks is bigger than India?#MikaSingh — KD (@NamoNamo81) August 11, 2019

On Monday, last week, Home Minister Amit Shah announced in Rajya Sabha that Article 370 will be removed via an executive decision.

