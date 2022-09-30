Mika Singh Calls Himself 'Real King' as He Buys Private Island With Lake, Boats, Horses; Shares Video of 'Paradise'

Punjabi Singer Mika Singh has his own island now. Yes, you read it right! The pop singer, known for hits like Jugni and Dil Mein Baji Guitar, among others revealed that he has recently purchased a private island that has a lake, along with seven boats, and ten horses. Mika enjoys a massive fan following on social media and he constantly updates them about his whereabouts. To keep up with the trajectory, the singer dropped a post on his Instagram to flaunt his new purchase.

In the video, Mika can be seen enjoying a boat ride in his ‘beautiful paradise’. He also invited people and said, “you have to come by boat”. He claims that he is the first Indian singer who has obtained the feat. Along with the video he penned, “Pop singer Mika Singh is having a great time at his little paradise. The first Indian singer to have his own private island with a lake, 7 boats and 10 horses. That’s what you call a real King!”

Soon after the video was shared, netizens swamped the comment section to congratulate him. One user wrote, “God Bless You Pahji (brother). Wishing You Lots Of Successful And Happy Moments.” Another user commented, “All your hard work is getting rewarded.” And the third user penned, “Great. Congrats sir.”

Mika Singh has established a name for himself with his mesmerising voice. He is also known for his songs in films like Kick and Sultan among others. The singer was last seen in a reality show, Swayamvar — Mika Di Vohti. The show centred around Mika trying to choose a suitable life partner for himself. In the end, Mika chose contestant Akanksha Puri, who is also his friend, as his future wife.

