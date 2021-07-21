Mika Singh Says He's Seen Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra's App: 'Zyada Kuch Tha Nahi'

Businessman and husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, was arrested on Monday by the Mumbai police in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps, according to news agency PTI. Now, singer Mika Singh has claimed that he has seen one of Raj’s apps.

The singer shared his reaction while talking to the paparazzi in Mumbai. Mika Singh described Raj Kundra as a “nice guy" and added that while he doesn’t have much idea about the app in question, he has seen one of Raj’s other apps.

“Main toh wait hi kar raha hoon ke kya hoga. Let’s see. Jo bhi hoga acha hoga, mujhe itna knowledge nahi hai unke app ke baare mein. Maine ek app dekhi thi, wo simple app thi. Zyada kuch tha nahi uske andar so let’s hope for the best (Whatever happens, will be for the good. I don’t have much knowledge about his app. I have seen one of his apps and that was simple, wasn’t anything in it)," he said.

Kundra (45), arrested by the Crime Branch after being booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Information Technology Act, appears to be the key conspirator of the case. An FIR was registered against Kundra after a woman approached the police and made certain allegations in her complaint.

“There was a case registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Mr. Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding this,” the Mumbai police commissioner said in a statement.

