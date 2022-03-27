Mika Singh Seeks Blessings As He Gears Up For Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti | View Pics

Mika Singh is gearing up for his Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti. While the premiere date of the show has not been announced so far, registrations are currently underway. Amid all this, the ‘Sawan Main Lag Gayi Aag’ singer visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in the national capital to seek blessings.

In the pictures shared by paparazzo account Viral Bhayani, Mika Singh can be seen posing in the Gurudwara premises. He wore a white t-shirt along with cream colour trousers and his signature black goggles. “King Mika Singh visited Bangla Sahib Gurudawara in Delhi to seek blessings of Wahe Guru Ji for his upcoming Project," the caption of the pictures read.

For the unversed, Mika Di Vohti is a swayamvar based reality show in which the Punjabi singer will hunt for his life partner. Prior to him, several celebrities such as Rakhi Sawant, Mallika Sherawat, Ratan Rajput, and Rahul Mahajan also performed their Swayamvar on television.

The trailer of the show was released earlier this month in which Mika Singh talked about finding a bride for himself. “Main soch raha hu ek soni kuddi laake na usko apne life partner bana lu…Seriously bol raha hu yaar…Koi na jaane ye akelapan, koi na samjhe ye tanhaiyaan. Jab wo aayegi, tab bajegi, meri bhi shehnaiyaan (I am thinking to make a beautiful girl my life partner. I am serious. Nobody knows or understands this loneliness. When she comes, I’ll also marry)," Mika said in the promo.

Earlier, Mika also talked about the kind of life partner he is looking for and explained that she should be ‘simple, intelligent and understanding’. “It has just started. I want a very simple, intelligent and understanding life partner. She can prepare good food and even if she can’t I will teach her. As far as my favourite contestants or Bollywood celebs who will appear on the show, this I will think about later. It is too early to say anything about it," he said in an interview with IANS.

Meanwhile, the premiere date of the show has not been released so far. However, the registration for the Swayamvar is currently open and the last date to apply is May 8. One can register via mikadivohti.startv.com.

