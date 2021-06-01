Mika Singh Slams Kamaal R Khan For Making 'Personal Comments' on Salman Khan, Disha Patani

aBollywood star Salman Khan recently filed a defamation suit against actor and film critic Kamaal R Khan. The Bigg Boss contestant then took to Twitter to make his disdain about the situation clear. One of the celebrities from Bollywood to have supported Salman is singer Mika Singh. Mika and KRK then indulged in a bitter Twitter spat.

Now, the singer has opened up about the situation in a recent interview. Talking to Times of India, “With films like Radhe, people are getting at least something to watch at such times. Every critic has a right to criticise a movie but making personal comments about Disha Patani, Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff is too vulgar”.

“A lot of actors have complained to me about KRK in the past and I had even yelled at him several times, even when he had spoken wrongly about Sara Ali Khan. I have a good relationship with Salman bhai but at the same time, it is my responsibility to call out wrong things, since I am a part of the same industry." He added that everyone should have united and spoken out much before.

Meanwhile, Mika has also announced that he will be making a diss track about KRK. The music of the track will be composed by Toshi Sabri and the video will contain clips from KRK’s own videos.

A few days ago, a statement was issued by Salman’s lawyers saying that he was filing a defamation suit against KRK for alleging that the star engages in fraudulent activity and launders funds through his NGO, Being Human. KRK, on the other hand, had maintained that the defamation was because of his unfavourable review of his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

