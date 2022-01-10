Mika Singh Tells Kapil Sharma He Once Visited Sunny Leone's LA Home at 4 AM: 'Aap Galat Mat...'

Sunny Leone and Mika Singh graced the sets of Kapil Sharma’s comedy show recently and made the comedian, as well as the audience, laugh out loud with their hilarious stories. On The Kapil Sharma show, Mika Singh revealed that he once visited Sunny at her Los Angeles house at around 4 AM. Don’t be surprised. Mika also justified the reason he visited the actress at such an odd hour. He said on the show: ‘Raat ko 4 baje gaya tha kyunki main late ho gaya tha, aap galat mat sochna (I went at 4 am because I got late. Don’t take it otherwise).’ Mike further added that Sunny Leone gave him a warm welcome even at that hour and was very hospitable.

On the show, Sunny Leone can also be seen pulling Kapil Sharma’s leg by complaining that he never calls her or says ‘hi’ to her. Kapil Sharma told Sunny: ‘Aapse kaafi dino baad mulaqat ho rahi hai (We are meeting after a long time)’ and she hilariously complained: ‘Haan, aap mujhe call nahi karte ho, hi bhi nahi bolte, kuch nahi (Yes, you don’t call me, you don’t even say hi to me, nothing).’

Kapil replied: ‘Tumhare phone number ka wait karte karte shaadi ki hai (I got married while waiting for you to share your phone number).’

Sunny also made a shocking yet funny revelation on The Kapil Sharma Show. It all started when Mika Singh was all praise for Sunny Leone for always being punctual on set. ‘Sunny ka main bahut bada fan hu, jab inke saath maine world tour kiya tha, ek percent bhi inke andar koi nakhra ya attitude wali baat nahi thi. Punctual thi humesha, 7 o’clock sharp yeh show pe pohochti thi (I am a big fan of Sunny. When I went on a world tour with her, I noticed that she did not have any tantrums or attitude. She was always punctual and would reach the sets of the show at 7 o’clock sharp),’ he told Kapil Sharma.

However, it was Sunny Leone’s reply that cracked us up. She said: ‘Sirf main hi iss industry mein buddhu hoon ki main time pe aati hoon (I am the only fool in this industry who comes on time).’

Sunny and Mika appeared with Toshi and Sharib Sabri on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming song titled Pangat.

