After facing a ban and boycott from the from the Indian film industry for performing in Karachi, Pakistan, put in place by All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), Mika Singh has issued a letter to the organisation demanding he be heard in the matter before an opinion is made about him and ban imposed on him from all the movies and music contracts with the entertainment companies.

Singh issued a video clip featuring BN Tiwari, president FWICE, in which the latter can be heard saying that Mika's letter to the organisation has led to the film body inviting Mika over for discussion. Tiwari says in the video, "Mika has said in the letter that he is willing to agree to all things the confederation decides." Tiwari adds, "In his letter Mika says that 'If I have done something wrong, I am ready to apologise to the nation, but until you hear me out please don't impose any kind of ban on me."

Tiwari adds that the film body representatives will meet Singh on Tuesday, August 20. He added that the committee (FWICE) will not pursue the matter (legally) further till the time the meeting between the film body representatives and Singh has been done.

Sharing the video Singh wrote, "I would like to sincerely thank Mr. BN Tiwari and #FWICE for being so understanding towards me and my sentiments. As I always have done, I will continue to do good for my society and the people of my Country. JaiHind 🙏🏻.. #Supportindiansingers #Banpaksitanisingers ...(sic)."

