Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Mika Singh Uploads Video Chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' After Uproar Over Gig in Pakistan

Mika Singh, who had maintained silence on the criticism he received, shared a video of his return to India through the Wagah-Attari land route on Twitter

PTI

Updated:August 16, 2019, 4:05 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mika Singh Uploads Video Chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' After Uproar Over Gig in Pakistan
File photo of singer Mika Singh.
Loading...

Singer Mika Singh, under attack in both India and Pakistan for performing at a wedding in Karachi, has uploaded a video of him chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" in Attari after crossing over from Wagah.

The singer, who had maintained silence on the criticism he received, shared a video of his return to India through the Wagah-Attari land route on Twitter on Independence Day on Thursday.

According to a BSF official, Mika crossed over on August 9, a day after a performance by him and his troupe at the wedding of the daughter of a billionaire apparently close to former president Gen Pervez Musharraf in Karachi.

"Bharat Mata ki Jai! Thank you everyone for such a warm welcome. Happy Independence Day once again and salute to our jawans. They aren't able to celebrate any festival, all to make our lives better. Jai hind," Mika captioned the video.

His presence in Karachi -- three days after India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, leading to fresh tensions between the two countries -- came to light when some guests uploaded videos of his performance on social media.

On Wednesday, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) banned Mika over his performance in Pakistan.

AICWA said in a statement that it had put an unconditional ban on the singer and will ensure he is boycotted from all movies and music contracts with entertainment companies.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram