Mika Singh Urges Farmers to Ignore Those ‘Creating Unnecessary Problems’

Lending his support to the farmers who are protesting against the recent farm laws, singer Mika Singh in a tweet urged the protesting farmers to ignore those creating unnecessary problems and not lose their calm.

“I Have Again request to all My #farmer brothers .. SHANTI BANAKE RAKHO (keep calm) NO NEED TO USE BAD WORDS / AARGUMENTS OR SHOUTING .. SOME PEOPLE ARE CREATING UNNECESSARY PROBLEMS JUST TO GiVE BAD MESSAGE. SO GUYS PLEASE KEEP CALM AND RELAXE. THANXXX,” wrote Mika.

Earlier, in a tweet, Mika requested people not to focus on Kangana Ranaut and pay no heed to whatever she says. "I request all my punjabi brothers to please calm down..We are not here to focus on @KanganaTeam I don’t have any personal issues with @KanganaTeam, she made a mistake and faced the reaction. Even though she hasn’t said sorry she deleted her tweet," he wrote, adding, "Saada intention hain to support our farmers, so let’s focus there. She is crazy, so let her live her life. Beta @KanganaTeam when target soft people like @karanjohar @RanveerOfficial @iHrithik or other celebs from Bollywood you get away with it but Puttar ji iss taraf mat aao (sic)."

Mika's tweet came after Kangana engaged in an ugly Twitter battle with actor Diljit Dosanjh over her misidentification of the elderly lady. Kangana had alleged that the 'Shaheen Bagh dadi' had also joined the farmers' agitation over the new farm laws at various border points of the National Capital Region.

Apart from them, actress Priyanka Chopra too lends her support to the farmers via Twitter. Diljit Dosanjh and Gurdaas Maan joined the farmers by visiting the protesting site and speaking to media about concerning issues. Taapsee Pannu, Mika Singh, Swara Bhasker, Gippy Grewal, Riteish Deshmukh, Nimrat Kaur and Sonu Sood are among others who have voiced their support to the farmers.