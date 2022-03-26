Mika Singh Wants a Wife Like This Celebrity’s Spouse

Singer and music composer Mika Singh has let the world know the kind of partner he would like to have in his life. Not just that, he is also all set to search for a life partner in Star Bharat’s upcoming reality TV show Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti.

Speaking to News18 digital, Mika also revealed he would like to have a partner whose demeanour is similar to Ginni Chatrath, the wife of comedian Kapil Sharma. The singer said he would consider himself blessed if he got a wife like Ginni Chatrath.

Mika said that Kapil is a very kind person, adding that his wife Ginni often brings a lot of marriage proposals for him. The singer said that Kapil’s mother also loves him equally and keeps finding marriage proposals for him.

Sima Taparia will be playing host to this show. Sima was seen hosting Indian Matchmaking (2020).

Mika has been constantly sharing updates related to this show on social media. In the latest promo, he has shared the link to get registered for the show. The singer has also informed everyone about the last date to get registered on this show. The makers have yet to reveal when the show will start airing on TV.

In another hilarious promo related to the show, Mika is seen with a horse and talking about his marriage. His fans were left laughing in the comment section at this unique promotional method.

When asked how and what he thought about marriage, Mika said that the Star Bharat channel has stepped forward with this proposal. The singer had a word about this with Daler Mehndi and decided that he would accept this proposal.

