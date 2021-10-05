Mika Singh Wonders If Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan Was 'Alone' on 'That Big Cruise'

Bollywood playback singer Mika Singh has seemingly taken a dig at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) over Shah Rukh Khan‘s son, Aryan Khan’s arrest in alleged connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Mika shared the picture of the cruise and wrote, “Wow what a beautiful @CordeliaCruises I wish I could have visited. I heard that a lot of people were there but I couldn’t see anyone else except #AryanKhan… Itne bade cruise mein sirf Aryan hi ghoom raha tha kya (Was Aryan the only one roaming around on that big cruise)… hadd hai (too much)… good morning have a wonderful day.."

Several film personalities including Salman Khan, Suniel Shetty, Hansal Mehta, Pooja Bhatt and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi have rallied in support of Shah Rukh Khan over the drugs case. Salman paid a visit to Shah Rukh at Mannat on Sunday. Actress Pooja Bhatt tweeted, “I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk. Not that you need it. But I do. This too shall pass."

Voicing his support for Shah Rukh’s son, Suniel Shetty said, “I would like to say that wherever there is a raid, several people are caught. And we assume that this child must have consumed drugs or this child must have done it. But the proceedings are on, let’s give that child a breather. Whenever something happens in Bollywood, the media scrutinises everything and jumps to conclusions. Give the child an opportunity. Let the real reports come out. Baccha hai (He’s a kid). Taking care of him is our responsibility."

