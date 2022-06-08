Mika Singh Won't Celebrate His Birthday in Wake of Sidhu Moose Wala and KK's Demise: Report

The untimely demise of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala and Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK came as a huge shock to not only the music fraternity but to the people of the entire country. The music industry lost two gems last month and in the wake of this, Mika Singh said that we will not be celebrating his birthday this year, reports IANS. Singh is all set to embark on the journey of finding a bride through the upcoming reality show Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti. The singer will be celebrating his birthday on June 10.

While talking to the media on the sidelines of a promotional event for his show, Mika called Moose Wala’s murder a blot on society and unjust to the world of music. Moose Wala was gunned down while driving his SUV in the Mansa district of Punjab a day after the Punjab government withdrew his security.

The Punjab Police has arrested eight people on the charges of providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters of Moosewala. The police have also claimed to have identified four shooters who were involved in the crime.

Meanwhile, singer KK died in Kolkata after his performance at Nazrul Mancha in the city. He complained of uneasiness at the hotel after which he was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on May 31. He was 53 at the time of his death. As per the post-mortem reports, he died due to a cardiac attack.

KK’s last recorded song was released posthumously. Titled Dhoop Paani Bahne De from the film Sherdil – The Pilibhit Saga, the song was crooned by KK and beautifully penned by veteran poet and writer Gulzar.

(With IANS inputs)

