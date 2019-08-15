Mika Singh's Concert in Pakistan Attended by ISI Agents, Dawood Ibrahim's Relatives: Report
Mika Singh performed at an event in Karachi, Pakistan, for which he was banned and boycotted by the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).
File photo of singer Mika Singh.
Mika Singh recently performed at a wedding in Karachi, Pakistan, which raised a furore on social media with fans calling him out on Twitter for his decision. Reportedly, Mika performed at a family event of former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf's relative. Certain reports allege that Mika charged around USD 150,000 (Rs 1.06 crore) for the performance. In the follow up, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) also banned the singer from the Indian film industry and from performing in India.
Now reports are alleging that the event Mika performed at was also attended by agents from Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and also relatives of international terrorist Dawood Ibrahim. As per a report in DNA, the Mika Singh Night was attended by top officials of Pakistan's spy agency — including its former chief Ahmad Shuja Pasha, as well as Dawood's relatives.
Information received by the Indian intelligence agencies reportedly confirmed the presence of these officials at the event.
The report in the entertainment website added that Mika's programme was reportedly held in a bungalow at Karachi's Defence Housing Colony from where the houses of Dawood's brother Anees Ibrahim and close aide Chota Shakeel are in close proximity.
In the aftermath of Mika's performance, AICWA put an unconditional ban on the singer and boycotted him from all the movies and music contracts with the entertainment companies, reported ANI.
"AICWA will make sure that no one in India works with Mika Singh and if anyone does, they will face legal consequences in the court of law," the official statement by the film body read.
