Mika Singh's Farmhouse Sealed Over Green Laws Violation In Haryana, Details Inside

Mika Singh’s farmhouse, along with two others was sealed by the department of town and country planning in the reservoir area near Damdama Lake in Sohna. An official of the DTCP said, as quoted by The Indian Express, “In compliance of NGT orders in Sonya Gosh vs State of Haryana and others, a demolition-cum-sealing drive was carried out with the help of police force on Tuesday against three unauthorised farmhouses in the reservoir area near Damdama Lake in Sohna.”

“Notices had been served to the owners of these unauthorised structures which had been constructed without the requisite permissions in controlled and protected areas,” the official further stated.

Prior to this, two farmhouses belonging it Singh in non-cultivable land near Damdama lake were sealed by the Gurgaon administration for allegedly violating environmental laws.

Meanwhile, authorities also sealed three illegally constructed farmhouses, including one belonging to Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi, located near Damdama lake at Sohna on Tuesday, a senior official of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) said.

“These were unauthorised farmhouses in the reservoir area of the lake. All three farmhouses have been sealed. These were developed in the Aravalli range without any permission", said District Town Planner (DTP) Amit Madholia.

The demolition-cum-sealing drive was carried out with the help of police force against three farmhouses in compliance of the NGT orders in Sonya Gosh vs State of Haryana matter.

Read all the Latest Movies News here