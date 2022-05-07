Mike Hagerty, Who Played Mr. Treeger On Friends, Passes Away At 67; Fans Mourn His Death

Actor Mike Hagerty, who was best known for his roles in Friends, Overboard and Somebody Somewhere, has passed away. The actor was 67. The cause of death is still unknown. The news of his death was revealed by his Somebody Somewhere co-star Bridget Everett. Taking to Instagram, Bridget shared pictures of Mike along with a heartbreaking note about his passing.

“With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles. A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed," the note read.

Several stars and fans took to the comments section and paid their tributes. Sara Jessica Parker wrote, “No. No. No. no. Oh terrible loss and k will miss him on your show. Heartbreaking. Admired him for years." A fan wrote, “Ohh I am so so sorry." Another added, “Oh no. Loved him. He was fantastic on your show & many others."

Many fans also remembered their favourite scenes of Mike on Friends:

Sad to hear of the passing of Mike Hagerty. Always enjoyed his appearances as Treeger. He was more than just a big potato with arms, and legs, and a head. pic.twitter.com/lMauhjl2SF— The One With All The Wrestling (@FriendsWrestle) May 6, 2022

I'm very sorry to hear that character actor Mike Hagerty has passed away. It was so funny when his character Treeger on Friends mocked Rachel for being daddy's little princess.— Ben hearts Betty White forever (@PurpleSpice4) May 6, 2022

One of my favorite Friends episodes was when Joey taught Mr. Treeger to dance. Thanks for the wonderful memories! #RIPMikeHagerty #Friends https://t.co/wIPCJgExg1 pic.twitter.com/eCA7inh4nB— Stephanie Meidas Mighty (@Islandgirlpixie) May 6, 2022

You'll always be remembered, Mr. Treeger. May your family and friends feel our love! Thank u for everything! Rest in peace. ❤💔 pic.twitter.com/Gy2mMdC865— Maria Luísa (@maluumedeiros_) May 7, 2022

The channel behind Somebody Somewhere also issued a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. They said, “We are very saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Mike Hagerty. A member of the HBO family for many years, his most recent role as Bridget Everett’s father in Somebody Somewhere showed his special talent for bringing heart to a performance. Mike was a joy to work with and brought warmth and kindness to all who knew him. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends."

