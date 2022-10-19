Mike to Brahmastra, Movies and Web Series Arriving on OTT Platforms This Week

As the festival of Diwali approaches, the Indian entertainment industry has much to offer — from supernatural tales to suspense thrillers to much more. The movie and web series releases on OTT platforms in the third week of October 2022 will surely up your entertainment levels more than ever.

Here’s a list of the movies and web series that you can catch up on this week if you already haven’t.

Mike

The Malayalam movie, which opened in theatres on August 19 to mixed reviews, will be available for streaming on Simply South from October 21. It is produced by John Abraham under his banner JA Entertainment and looks upon the LGBTQIA+ spectrum through the lens of equality and normality.

Bimbisara

The 2022 Telugu blockbuster hit is all set to have its digital release on ZEE5 this Friday. The fantasy actioner stars Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, and Prakash Raj in lead roles.

Petta Kaali

The upcoming web series produced by Vetrimaaran will release on Aha this Friday. Merku Thodarchi Malai fame Antony and Sheela Kumar plays the lead in it. The series revolves around Jallikattu.

Krishna Vrinda Vihari

The Telugu film, written and directed by Aneesh Krishna is coming to OTT giant Netflix on October 23. The rom-com, released on September 23, stars Naga Shaurya and singer-turned-actor Shirley Setia in the lead.

Kanam

The post-theatrical OTT rights of the Tamil science fiction movie starring Shree Karthick in both writing and direction have been bagged by SonyLIV. The film will be made available on the platform on October 21.

Ammu

Amazon Prime Video’s first Telugu original movie is available to stream on the platform from today, October 19. Written and directed by Charukesh Sekar, the movie is a chilling account of a woman standing up to domestic violence.

Kapata Nataka Sutradhari

After a long wait, the Telugu film will be available for OTT viewing on Zee5 from October 21.

Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s action fantasy drama, which opened to a mixed response at the box office, will now be available to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from October 23.

The Dribblings

Season 3 of the Hindi web series will be released on Friday on ZEE5.

