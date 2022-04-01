Mike Tyson Completes Dubbing For Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday Starrer Liger

Vijay Deverakonda’s highly anticipated film Liger (Saala Crossbreed) was done with its shooting part and post-production works are presently underway. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Mike Tyson is making his debut in Indian cinema with Liger. The sequences involving Mike Tyson were shot in the US with Vijay Deverakonda and others taking part in the schedule.

Now, Tyson has completed dubbing for the film. “Thank you very much for being kind to me. I’m very grateful,” said Mike Tyson in a video.

Mike Tyson plays an important role in the film and his portions will be one of the major highlights. It will be a treat for fans to see Vijay Deverakonda and Mike Tyson together on screen. Movie buffs are waiting with bated breath to witness the real action on big screens.

In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Bollywood’s leading production house Dharma Productions. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta together are bankrolling the film on a grand scale.

Vishnu Sarma is handling the cinematography, while Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director. Being made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages, the Pan India Movie is scheduled for release in theatres worldwide on 25th August, 2022. The cast also includes Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande and Getup Srinu.

