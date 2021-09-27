Mike Tyson Joins Vijay Deverakonda’s 'Liger'; Actor Makes the Announcement on Instagram

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has consented to play an important part in the highly anticipated project Liger. The film, touted to be a pan-Indian venture, stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in lead roles. On Monday, the actor announced via social media that the team has welcomed the former world heavyweight boxing champion on board.

Vijay, who essays the part of a boxer in the upcoming film, seemed excited to share the big news with his fans. On Twitter, he expressed his pleasure to be sharing the screen space with Tyson. In a tweet, Vijay, on behalf of the makers of Liger, said, “We promised you madness. We are just getting started.” He further wrote, “For the first time on Indian screens. Joining our mass spectacle.” The actor called ‘Iron Mike Tyson’, ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’, The God of Boxing’, The Legend’, ‘The Beast’, ‘The Greatest of all Time’.

“The film that narrates the story of a mixed martial arts person will feature ‘Iron Mike’ in a significant and mighty role,” the film unit said in a statement, as per The Hindu.

Team Liger is currently filming high-octane action sequences in Goa. Earlier this year, Vijay revealed the poster of the film, which stated the tagline, ‘Saala Crossbreed’. In a social media post, he wrote, “Humbly announcing our arrival in Pan India. Someone with my background shouldn’t have reached anywhere near here according to the conventions and set norms. But with sheer madness, passion, hard work, here we are! Nationwide madness guaranteed (sic)”

Read: Charmee Kaur Releases Update on Vijay Deverakonda’s Upcoming Film Liger

Speaking about Vijay in Liger, he will be playing an MMA (mixed martial arts) fighter with a stutter. This is the first time Vijay and director Puri Jagannadh are teaming up.

Read: Superstar Balakrishna Makes Surprise Visit to Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Liger’ Sets

The film, co-produced by Karan Johar, also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Vishu Reddy, and Getup Srinu. Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur are also backing the film under the Puri Connects. The movie will have a simultaneous release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Liger is being made in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here