Mike Tyson Joins Vijay Deverakonda’s 'Liger'; Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Searching for Wedding Venues?

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has consented to play an important part in the highly anticipated project Liger. The film, touted to be a pan-Indian venture, stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in lead roles. On Monday, the actor announced via social media that the team has welcomed the former world heavyweight boxing champion on board.

Mike Tyson Joins Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Liger’; Actor Makes the Announcement on Instagram

Ahead of his 39th birthday, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was spotted with his girlfriend and actress Alia Bhatt outside Jodhpur airport. According to pictures shared by paparazzi on Instagram, the couple were spotted in the royal city of Rajasthan. Ranbir will be celebrating his 39th birthday on Tuesday and the timing of the couple’s visit to Jodhpur only fuels the speculation that the celebrity couple will be spending some quality time in the city.

Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Searching for Wedding Venues?

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is a fitness enthusiast and often uses her social media space to share workout videos and useful health tips. Now, her kids Viaan and Samisha have started to follow their mother’s footsteps, as evident from Shilpa’s latest Instagram post. The actress on Monday shared a video of the kids practising yoga where Viaan is seen guiding her sister and the latter looks at him adorably, trying to copy his yoga moves.

Shilpa Shetty’s Kids Viaan, Samisha Bond Over Yoga, Actor Says ‘The Kind of Monday Motivation I Need’

Actress Kangana Ranaut has talked about how her weight adjustments for her latest Thalaivii that “messed up many things" in her body and left her with “permanent stretch marks". For her role in the film, based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former actress J Jayalalithaa, Kangana had to gain 20kg and undergo major physical transformation several times.

Kangana Ranaut Left with Permanent Stretch Marks After Gaining Weight for Thalaivii

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms on television and fans still watch it religiously. The actors, directors, and other crew of the hit show have been working together for years, therefore, forming family-like bonds between them is nothing surprising. Such a father-daughter bond is shared between TMKOC director Malav Rajda and actor Nidhi Bhanushali. For the record, Nidhi essayed the role of Bhide and Madhavi’s daughter Sonu before Palak Sindhwani was roped in for the role.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s ‘Sonu’ Nidhi Bhanushali Gets Daughter’s Day Wishes from Malav Rajda

