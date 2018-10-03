English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mike Tyson Loves Chicken Biryani, Says Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera
Shera and Tiger Security Services were specially roped in to handle the security for Tyson, who was in Mumbai on his maiden visit to launch mixed martial arts league, Kumite 1 League.
Image: Reuters
Loading...
Former American boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson gorged on chicken biryani and took home a traditional sherwani, says celebrity bodyguard Shera.
Shera and Tiger Security Services were specially roped in to handle the security for Tyson, who was in Mumbai on his maiden visit to launch mixed martial arts league, Kumite 1 League.
Shera, who is known for guarding Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, said in a statement: "Tyson is such a modest and straightforward person. He has definitely eased up over the years but I admire his inspirational spirit and positive outlook. He seemed to admire the culture, cuisine and hospitality of the country. His favourite dish was chicken biryani and he did manage to take home a sherwani."
Tyson visited Mumbai and Agra.
"Though he visited Dharavi and Taj Mahal, he didn't indulge in any popular touristy activities as such. Since I was accompanying him, a lot of fans approached me in the hope that Salman Khan and Mike Tyson would be getting into the ring together for the league. "Once you work with Salman Khan, handling any celebrity becomes a cakewalk," said Shera.
Tyson also appreciated Shera's security services.
Shera and Tiger Security Services were specially roped in to handle the security for Tyson, who was in Mumbai on his maiden visit to launch mixed martial arts league, Kumite 1 League.
Shera, who is known for guarding Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, said in a statement: "Tyson is such a modest and straightforward person. He has definitely eased up over the years but I admire his inspirational spirit and positive outlook. He seemed to admire the culture, cuisine and hospitality of the country. His favourite dish was chicken biryani and he did manage to take home a sherwani."
Tyson visited Mumbai and Agra.
"Though he visited Dharavi and Taj Mahal, he didn't indulge in any popular touristy activities as such. Since I was accompanying him, a lot of fans approached me in the hope that Salman Khan and Mike Tyson would be getting into the ring together for the league. "Once you work with Salman Khan, handling any celebrity becomes a cakewalk," said Shera.
Tyson also appreciated Shera's security services.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tanushree Dutta hasn’t been Given Protection Against Nana Patekar: Maha Govt
- Xiaomi Mi A1 Reportedly Explodes While Plugged in For Charging
- Bigg Boss 12: Will So Much Aggression Help the Contestants?
- Taylor Swift is Performing at an Awards Show After 3 Years And No One is Ready For it
- New Study Reveals How Sleep Deprivation Could be Affecting Your Work
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...