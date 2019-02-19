LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Milan Talkies: Ali Fazal, Shraddha Srinath Star in this Desi Love Story

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, Milan Talkies will release on March 15 in a stiff competition with Ritesh Batra's Photograph.

News18.com

Updated:February 19, 2019, 3:49 PM IST
Image:Ali Fazal/Instagram
The makers of Tigmanshu Dhulia’s latest directorial Milan Talkies have released the first look of their upcoming film set in Uttar Pradesh. The film features Bollywood actor Ali Fazal and Kannada and Tamil actress Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles. This is Shraddha’s first feature film in Bollywood.

The photo reveals both Ali and Shraddha perched atop a single screen film theatre, with a video camera by Ali’s side. He is also seen making the film frame with his hands, a gesture famously done by directors while Shraddha, her eyes filled with aspirations, happily looks away at a far distance through it. The film is a love story set during the early 2000s - a time when single screen theatres were still prominent in small towns.

Ali shared the poster of Milan Talkies on his Instagram account and wrote, "Laundagiri! Baikati aur usmein se panpi hamari love story. Catch the 1st look of our film #MilanTalkies now, trailer out tomorrow @shraddhasrinath @iamsanjaimishra @ashutoshrana10 @reecha_sinha. Directed by @dirtigmanshu & produced by P S Chhatwal."



Earlier, when the film crew started shooting last year, Shraddha shared a moment from the sets of Milan Talkies, alongside Ali and Tigmanshu.



Talking about the film, Tigmanshu said in a press statement, “Milan Talkies is very close to my heart. It is a beautiful desi romantic love story set in Uttar Pradesh. Ali and Shraddha have done a brilliant job. I am really looking forward to showing the film to the audience. I hope they like it.”

Ali, who was last seen in Amazon Prime’s crime-drama series Mirzapur, said, “What really hit my heart was the fact that this boy works at a projection room that is the hub of communication to the outside world in a small city like Allahabad and yet he is unable to communicate his love to his girlfriend. It is a story revolving around them in the period when the single screen where making the big shift to the multiplex. It is an unconventional love story.”

Producer P S Chhatwal also added, “I am happy that this movie is under the creative guidance of Tigmanshu Dhulia and it will definitely be worth watching. With a different love story and entertainment galore, we are looking forward to audiences watching Milan Talkies on March 15th.”

Tigmanshu has also co-written the screenplay and dialogues with Kamal Pandey. The film also starring Ashutosh Rana, Sanjay Mishra, Reecha Sinha and Sikander Kher in major roles is set to release on March 15. The trailer of Milan Talkies will be out on Wednesday.

Follow @News18Movies for more



