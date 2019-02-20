English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Milan Talkies Trailer: Tigmanshu Dhulia Returns to Hinterland, Takes Ali Fazal Along
Director Tigmanshu Dhulia's Milan Talkies featuring Ali Fazal and Shraddha Srinath is all about romance in small towns. The film will hit the screens on March 15.
Image:Ali Fazal/Instagram
Loading...
The makers of Milan Talkies have released the trailer of their film set in Uttar Pradesh. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the film features Ali Fazal and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles. Shraddha has been working in the Southern film industries for some time.
The trailer opens with a wide shot of a single screen theatre from the outside as Ali utters the memorable Dilip Kumar dialogue from Mughal-e-Azam to an unassuming audience sitting inside while shining a LED light on his own face. As the trailer proceeds, we learn that Milan Talkies is the story of an aspiring film director, played by Ali. Apart from helming his own small budget indie films, he is also at the center of many plots. The most prominent business being his love affair with Shraddha’s character.
The characters’ relationship is met with fierce hostility in the form of a fanatic gangster brother and an orthodox family. All things aside, love comes first as Ali begins his journey on a conflicting path to defy all odds that fall in the way of his romantic story.
Milan Talkies appears a dramatic blend of action-comedy, topped off with characteristic song and dance sequences. Milan Talkies features Sanjay Mishra, Ashutosh Rana and Yashpal Sharma in other major roles. Produced by P.S. Chhatwal, the film will release on March 15 when it will face a stiff competition from Ritesh Batra’s Photograph.
Watch Milan Talkies trailer here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
The trailer opens with a wide shot of a single screen theatre from the outside as Ali utters the memorable Dilip Kumar dialogue from Mughal-e-Azam to an unassuming audience sitting inside while shining a LED light on his own face. As the trailer proceeds, we learn that Milan Talkies is the story of an aspiring film director, played by Ali. Apart from helming his own small budget indie films, he is also at the center of many plots. The most prominent business being his love affair with Shraddha’s character.
The characters’ relationship is met with fierce hostility in the form of a fanatic gangster brother and an orthodox family. All things aside, love comes first as Ali begins his journey on a conflicting path to defy all odds that fall in the way of his romantic story.
Milan Talkies appears a dramatic blend of action-comedy, topped off with characteristic song and dance sequences. Milan Talkies features Sanjay Mishra, Ashutosh Rana and Yashpal Sharma in other major roles. Produced by P.S. Chhatwal, the film will release on March 15 when it will face a stiff competition from Ritesh Batra’s Photograph.
Watch Milan Talkies trailer here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Milan Talkies Trailer: Tigmanshu Dhulia Returns to Hinterland, Takes Ali Fazal Along
- Xiaomi Mi 9 With Snapdragon 855, Triple-Cameras, And Upto 12GB RAM Announced
- Is the Indian Government Set to Regulate Artificial Intelligence And Its Ethics?
- Alia Bhatt on Absence of Mahesh Bhatt in Her Life: I Didn't Miss Him Because I Really Didn't Have Him
- Instagram Bans Suicidal or Self-Harm Related Content After Outrage Following Death of 14-year-old UK Girl
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results