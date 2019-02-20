LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Milan Talkies Trailer: Tigmanshu Dhulia Returns to Hinterland, Takes Ali Fazal Along

Director Tigmanshu Dhulia's Milan Talkies featuring Ali Fazal and Shraddha Srinath is all about romance in small towns. The film will hit the screens on March 15.

News18.com

Updated:February 20, 2019, 3:28 PM IST
Milan Talkies Trailer: Tigmanshu Dhulia Returns to Hinterland, Takes Ali Fazal Along
Image:Ali Fazal/Instagram
The makers of Milan Talkies have released the trailer of their film set in Uttar Pradesh. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the film features Ali Fazal and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles. Shraddha has been working in the Southern film industries for some time.

The trailer opens with a wide shot of a single screen theatre from the outside as Ali utters the memorable Dilip Kumar dialogue from Mughal-e-Azam to an unassuming audience sitting inside while shining a LED light on his own face. As the trailer proceeds, we learn that Milan Talkies is the story of an aspiring film director, played by Ali. Apart from helming his own small budget indie films, he is also at the center of many plots. The most prominent business being his love affair with Shraddha’s character.

The characters’ relationship is met with fierce hostility in the form of a fanatic gangster brother and an orthodox family. All things aside, love comes first as Ali begins his journey on a conflicting path to defy all odds that fall in the way of his romantic story.

Milan Talkies appears a dramatic blend of action-comedy, topped off with characteristic song and dance sequences. Milan Talkies features Sanjay Mishra, Ashutosh Rana and Yashpal Sharma in other major roles. Produced by P.S. Chhatwal, the film will release on March 15 when it will face a stiff competition from Ritesh Batra’s Photograph.

Watch Milan Talkies trailer here:



