Milap Zaveri Off To Lucknow To Shoot Climax Of 'Satyameva Jayate 2'

Mumbai: Filmmaker Milap Zaveri on Sunday said he is gearing up to film the climax of his upcoming action-drama “Satyameva Jayate 2”, starring John Abraham. Produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, the film is a sequel to the 2018 hit, also featuring Abraham. Zaveri took to Instagram and shared pictures of himself, standing in front of a chopper. “#SatyamevaJayate2, climax, ready to take off,” the director wrote. Divya Khosla Kumar, who also stars in the sequel, posted an Instagram Story from the airport here.

“#SatyamevaJayate2. Off to Lucknow,” she said. The new film is a departure from its original Mumbai setting and will see Abraham fighting corruption in Lucknow.

“Satyameva Jayate 2” is scheduled to be released theatrically on May 12, 2021.