Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Miley Cyrus Calls Split with Husband Liam Hemsworth Evolution, He Doesn’t Want to Talk About It

Rumours Cyrus and Hemsworth's separation started doing the rounds on Saturday after she posted a photo of herself on Instagram without her wedding ring.

PTI

Updated:August 13, 2019, 9:13 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Miley Cyrus Calls Split with Husband Liam Hemsworth Evolution, He Doesn’t Want to Talk About It
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus. (Image: Instagram/Liam Hemsworth)
Loading...

A day after the news of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth parting ways made headlines, the singer addressed their split in an Instagram post, saying "change is inevitable" and it is futile to fight evolution.

The on-again, off-again couple got married seven months ago in a private ceremony.

Cyrus, 26, shared a post on Instagram in which she appears to be on a nature trek. "Don't fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created overnight, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. 

"My dad always told me 'Nature never hurries but it is always on time'... it fills my heart with peace and hope knowing that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own..." the singer wrote alongside her photo.

Meanwhile, on their split, Hemsworth told Daily Mail Australia, "You don't understand what it's like. I don't want to talk about it, mate."

One of Cyrus’ representatives confirmed the news of her split with Liam to People magazine over the weekend. "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. 

"They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy," the representative said in a statement.

Rumours of the separation of Cyrus and Hemsworth, 29, started doing the rounds on Saturday after she posted a photo of herself on Instagram without her wedding ring.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram