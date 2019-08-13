Miley Cyrus Calls Split with Husband Liam Hemsworth Evolution, He Doesn’t Want to Talk About It

A day after the news of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth parting ways made headlines, the singer addressed their split in an Instagram post, saying "change is inevitable" and it is futile to fight evolution.

The on-again, off-again couple got married seven months ago in a private ceremony.

Cyrus, 26, shared a post on Instagram in which she appears to be on a nature trek. "Don't fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created overnight, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed.

"My dad always told me 'Nature never hurries but it is always on time'... it fills my heart with peace and hope knowing that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own..." the singer wrote alongside her photo.

Meanwhile, on their split, Hemsworth told Daily Mail Australia, "You don't understand what it's like. I don't want to talk about it, mate."

One of Cyrus’ representatives confirmed the news of her split with Liam to People magazine over the weekend. "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers.

"They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy," the representative said in a statement.

Rumours of the separation of Cyrus and Hemsworth, 29, started doing the rounds on Saturday after she posted a photo of herself on Instagram without her wedding ring.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.