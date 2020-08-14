Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson Part Ways After Dating for 10 Months

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have reportedly decided to call it quits between themselves and move on. Sources close to the former pair told TMZ that they decided to end their relationship within the last few weeks, after 10 months of dating

Though it's unclear at the moment what led to the breakup. Miley and Cody, who knew each other for almost a decade, became close friends in 2015. The former couple started dating in October 2019.

They got together shortly after Miley's split from reality TV star and blogger Kaitlynn Carter who she had a brief fling with post her divorce with Liam Hemsworth. Miley’s on and off relationship, re-engagement finally led to a breakdown of her marriage to Hemsworth - ending in January 2020.

Miley and Cody were a hit item together with their social media pages flooded with love filled pictures together. Their best highlights include romantic birthday posts to some fun TikTok dance videos by the pool to matching tattoos in March this year.

A source close to the ex-couple recently mentioned, "Cody and Miley have been quarantining together this entire time and are very happy. They are both low-key and enjoy doing simple things like hanging out at home, watching movies and cooking."

Miley has her much-anticipated single, Midnight Sky dropping today.

Ahead of the song release, she went live on her Instagram where she addressed the claims saying, “We are just deciding who we wanna be in our lives, what we wanna do, and so, don’t make it some drama story if next week we’re hanging out, getting pizza. We’ve been friends for 10 years and we’re going to continue to be friends, so just don’t make it something that it is not.”