Miley Cyrus Confirms Marriage to Liam Hemsworth with Stunning Pictures, See Here

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are officially married. After meeting nearly a decade ago, Cyrus and Hemsworth got hitched in an intimate ceremony.Rumours swirled around the couple's wedding on Sunday night after one of their common friends, Conrad Jack Carr, shared a couple of pictures and a video to his Instagram story that show Hemsworth and his brothers Chris and Luke doing a "shotski," with Mr and Mrs balloons in the background.Ending the days of speculations, the 26-year-old singer posted two stunning photos from their intimate ceremony on Wednesday to her social media accounts.In one photo, Cyrus and Hemsworth are dressed up in their wedding outfits — a floor-length white gown for her and black tux for him — as they share a kiss. And in two other photos, the actor can be seen hugging Cyrus as they share a romantic moment together.Cyrus captioned the photos of her embracing Hemsworth: "12.23.18" and "10 years later..." On the photo of them kissing, the singer wrote: "This is probably our one – millionth kiss."The couple first met on the set of The Last Song in 2009 and began dating. They got engaged in 2012. But they called off their engagement and broke up a year later. They, however, reconnected in 2015.Follow @news18movies for more