1-min read

Miley Cyrus Confirms Marriage to Liam Hemsworth with Stunning Pictures, See Here

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are officially married.

News18.com

Updated:December 27, 2018, 2:41 PM IST
Miley Cyrus Confirms Marriage to Liam Hemsworth with Stunning Pictures, See Here
Image credits: Instagram, Reuters Pictures
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are officially married. After meeting nearly a decade ago, Cyrus and Hemsworth got hitched in an intimate ceremony.

Rumours swirled around the couple's wedding on Sunday night after one of their common friends, Conrad Jack Carr, shared a couple of pictures and a video to his Instagram story that show Hemsworth and his brothers Chris and Luke doing a “shotski,” with Mr and Mrs balloons in the background.




Ending the days of speculations, the 26-year-old singer posted two stunning photos from their intimate ceremony on Wednesday to her social media accounts.

In one photo, Cyrus and Hemsworth are dressed up in their wedding outfits — a floor-length white gown for her and black tux for him — as they share a kiss. And in two other photos, the actor can be seen hugging Cyrus as they share a romantic moment together.

Cyrus captioned the photos of her embracing Hemsworth: “12.23.18” and “10 years later...” On the photo of them kissing, the singer wrote: “This is probably our one – millionth kiss.”

View this post on Instagram

This is probably our one - millionth kiss ....

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on



View this post on Instagram

12.23.18

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on



The couple first met on the set of The Last Song in 2009 and began dating. They got engaged in 2012. But they called off their engagement and broke up a year later. They, however, reconnected in 2015.


