Miley Cyrus Debuts Tattoo at VMAs Post Break-up with Liam Hemsworth

At the MTV Video Music Awards, her first awards show outing since her split from Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus wore her heart on her sleeve. The 26-year-old debuted a post break-up tattoo as she performed her new single Slide Away at the VMAs, according to a report in Metro UK.

While posing in a slinky black dress, a cursive writing could be seen on Miley's left bicep that read, "My head was feeling scared, but my heart was feeling free" – a lyric from The Thing by Pixies.

This is the second tattoo Miley has debuted this month after having an artistic piece based on an Italian sculpture inked on her forearm following her holiday with Kaitlynn Carter.

The romance between the two young girls materialised in Lake Como as they holidayed together. The holiday was barely weeks after Kaitlynn, 30, confirmed her split from husband of one year Brody Jenner.

Notably, Miley confirmed she and Liam, 29, had parted ways after 10 years together and eight months of marriage and it could not have come at a worse time, with rumours suggesting that the star had cheated on her husband. However, Miley shot down the claims by writing on Twitter, "I can accept that the life I've chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I'm lying to cover up a crime I haven't committed. I have nothing to hide."

She further added that it is no secret that she was into partying in her teens and early 20s and that she cheated in relationships when she was young, but then went on to add, "But the truth is, once Liam & I reconciled, I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I've learned from every experience in my life. I'm not perfect, I don't want to be, it's boring. I've grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP."

She further wrote, "I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I've said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will."

