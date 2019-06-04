Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Miley Cyrus Grabbed, Forcibly Kissed by Male Fan While Walking to Her Car With Husband

Miley Cyrus was walking behind her husband through a crowd of several fans, when a man started feeling her hair, before grabbing her from the back & attempting to forcibly kiss her.

News18.com

Updated:June 4, 2019, 8:07 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Miley Cyrus Grabbed, Forcibly Kissed by Male Fan While Walking to Her Car With Husband
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus. (Image: AP)
Loading...
A video of actress-singer Miley Cyrus being physically groped by a male fan has emerged online. In the clip, Miley and her husband, actor Liam Hemsworth, can be seen leaving their hotel in Barcelona, Spain, where they had to walk through an extremely packed group of fans to get to their car.

The 26-year-old American star was walking behind her husband through a crowd of several fans, when a man started feeling her hair, before grabbing her from the back and attempting to forcibly kiss her.

Miley can be seen trying to get away before security guards realise what’s going on and quickly jump into the situation, while Liam reaches his arm around her as they presumably head towards their car.

Cyrus was in Barcelona to perform at the Primavera Sound Festival. Neither the singer nor her husband have commented about the incident on social media.




However, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the former Disney star was "unsettled" by the incident, but is now "doing fine."

The singer is currently promoting her new EP, She Is Coming.

Miley is also gearing up for the release of the fifth season of Black Mirror on Netflix on June 5. Black Mirror, whose stories look at the effects of advanced technology on modern society, debuted in Britain in 2011 with three episodes.

Follow @News18Movies for more



Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram