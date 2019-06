Miley Cyrus Grabbed, Forcibly Kissed by Male Fan While Walking to Her Car With Husband

Llego a estar ahí, y al “fan” que se ha tirado a por miley no se le olvida el guantazo que se lleva pic.twitter.com/30PUR4zXR0 — Alvaro (@AlvaroSaucedo13) June 2, 2019

A video of actress-singer Miley Cyrus being physically groped by a male fan has emerged online. In the clip, Miley and her husband, actor Liam Hemsworth, can be seen leaving their hotel in Barcelona, Spain, where they had to walk through an extremely packed group of fans to get to their car.The 26-year-old American star was walking behind her husband through a crowd of several fans, when a man started feeling her hair, before grabbing her from the back and attempting to forcibly kiss her.Miley can be seen trying to get away before security guards realise what's going on and quickly jump into the situation, while Liam reaches his arm around her as they presumably head towards their car.Cyrus was in Barcelona to perform at the Primavera Sound Festival. Neither the singer nor her husband have commented about the incident on social media.However, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the former Disney star was "unsettled" by the incident, but is now "doing fine."The singer is currently promoting her new EP, She Is Coming.Miley is also gearing up for the release of the fifth season of Black Mirror on Netflix on June 5. Black Mirror, whose stories look at the effects of advanced technology on modern society, debuted in Britain in 2011 with three episodes.