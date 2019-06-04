English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Miley Cyrus Grabbed, Forcibly Kissed by Male Fan While Walking to Her Car With Husband
Miley Cyrus was walking behind her husband through a crowd of several fans, when a man started feeling her hair, before grabbing her from the back & attempting to forcibly kiss her.
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus. (Image: AP)
Loading...
A video of actress-singer Miley Cyrus being physically groped by a male fan has emerged online. In the clip, Miley and her husband, actor Liam Hemsworth, can be seen leaving their hotel in Barcelona, Spain, where they had to walk through an extremely packed group of fans to get to their car.
The 26-year-old American star was walking behind her husband through a crowd of several fans, when a man started feeling her hair, before grabbing her from the back and attempting to forcibly kiss her.
Miley can be seen trying to get away before security guards realise what’s going on and quickly jump into the situation, while Liam reaches his arm around her as they presumably head towards their car.
Cyrus was in Barcelona to perform at the Primavera Sound Festival. Neither the singer nor her husband have commented about the incident on social media.
However, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the former Disney star was "unsettled" by the incident, but is now "doing fine."
The singer is currently promoting her new EP, She Is Coming.
Miley is also gearing up for the release of the fifth season of Black Mirror on Netflix on June 5. Black Mirror, whose stories look at the effects of advanced technology on modern society, debuted in Britain in 2011 with three episodes.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The 26-year-old American star was walking behind her husband through a crowd of several fans, when a man started feeling her hair, before grabbing her from the back and attempting to forcibly kiss her.
Miley can be seen trying to get away before security guards realise what’s going on and quickly jump into the situation, while Liam reaches his arm around her as they presumably head towards their car.
Cyrus was in Barcelona to perform at the Primavera Sound Festival. Neither the singer nor her husband have commented about the incident on social media.
Llego a estar ahí, y al “fan” que se ha tirado a por miley no se le olvida el guantazo que se lleva pic.twitter.com/30PUR4zXR0— Alvaro (@AlvaroSaucedo13) June 2, 2019
However, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the former Disney star was "unsettled" by the incident, but is now "doing fine."
The singer is currently promoting her new EP, She Is Coming.
Miley is also gearing up for the release of the fifth season of Black Mirror on Netflix on June 5. Black Mirror, whose stories look at the effects of advanced technology on modern society, debuted in Britain in 2011 with three episodes.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- iOS 13 Will Make Your iPhone Faster, But That is Not The Only Goodness it Packs in
- How the Champagne Industry is Using Technology to Take on Counterfeit Bottles
- Hina Khan Has Shared Really Beautiful Pictures from Her Europe Trip, See Here
- In Russia, Tinder Will Have to Hand Over User Data if the Government Demands It
- Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are On Exotic Vacation with Taimur, See Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results