Miley Cyrus Hasn't Bathed in 5 Days During COVID-19 Quarantine

Singer Miley Cyrus has not bathed five days amid coronavirus quarantine.

The 27-year-old singer/actress said on Tuesday, that she has not changed her clothes for five days, suggesting that she has not taken bath in the last five days either.

"I have not gotten out of these sweatpants for about five days," she said in a clip from her Instagram show "Bright Minded: Live with Miley Cyrus".

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker, who was also wearing a rainbow beanie in the video, was seen proudly petting her oversized sweatshirt.

She added, "And I have no plans of doing it anytime soon."

Reacting to the video which Cyrus shared on her Twitter account, one person said, "So I take washing your hands are off the table lol seriously though go shower."

Another concerned about her hygiene as saying: "Hope you at one point will wash them. There are still other things you can get."

Some people can relate with her, with one wrote: "I've been wearing same shorts for 3 days. I'm nasty too haha. But I did shower a few hours ago so I'm clean. Just put my favourite shorts back on."

"I feel ya.. sameeeeee, its cold as s**t out here so I throw jeans over my sweats and go to work then come home take the jeans off and sleep, im feelin the vibe haha," another added.

