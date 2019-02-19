English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Miley Cyrus Just Posted Some Playful Pictures from Her Wedding to Liam Hemsworth, See Here
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth tied the knot in a secret wedding at their home in Franklin, Tennessee.
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been married for nearly two months now. But looks like she is nowhere near done flaunting the special day of her life on social media.
Shortly after sharing some never-before-seen pictures of their nuptials in honour of Valentine’s Day, Cyrus posted a few more images from her intimate wedding to Hemsworth, highlighting her playful side.
On Instagram, Cyrus shared a series of photos from the ceremony of herself, her mother Tish Cyrus, and her wedding bouquet. In one of the pictures, she posed with the bouquet on top of her head.
The singer also revealed that there was an adorable puppy present at her big day by sharing a picture with him.
For Valentine's Day, the pair's first Valentine's Day as a married couple, Cyrus shared several gorgeous pictures of their nuptials to her Instagram- including ones of her posing in her ivory silk Vivienne Westwood gown and snuggling up to her husband.
Cyrus and Hemsworth tied the knot in a secret wedding at their home in Franklin, Tennessee.
The couple first met on the set of The Last Song in 2009 and began dating. They got engaged in 2012. But they called off their engagement and broke up a year later. They, however, reconnected in 2015.
