2-min read

Miley Cyrus Just Posted Some Playful Pictures from Her Wedding to Liam Hemsworth, See Here

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth tied the knot in a secret wedding at their home in Franklin, Tennessee.

News18.com

Updated:February 19, 2019, 8:50 AM IST
Image credits: Instagram
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been married for nearly two months now. But looks like she is nowhere near done flaunting the special day of her life on social media.

Shortly after sharing some never-before-seen pictures of their nuptials in honour of Valentine’s Day, Cyrus posted a few more images from her intimate wedding to Hemsworth, highlighting her playful side.

On Instagram, Cyrus shared a series of photos from the ceremony of herself, her mother Tish Cyrus, and her wedding bouquet. In one of the pictures, she posed with the bouquet on top of her head.

The singer also revealed that there was an adorable puppy present at her big day by sharing a picture with him.















For Valentine's Day, the pair's first Valentine's Day as a married couple, Cyrus shared several gorgeous pictures of their nuptials to her Instagram- including ones of her posing in her ivory silk Vivienne Westwood gown and snuggling up to her husband.

View this post on Instagram

L❤️VE YOU Valentine @liamhemsworth

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on



View this post on Instagram

My Valentine every single day ❤️ @liamhemsworth

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on



Cyrus and Hemsworth tied the knot in a secret wedding at their home in Franklin, Tennessee.

The couple first met on the set of The Last Song in 2009 and began dating. They got engaged in 2012. But they called off their engagement and broke up a year later. They, however, reconnected in 2015.

