Miley Cyrus Keeping Animals Liam Hemsworth Saved from House Fire in Malibu
According to insiders, Liam Hemsworth wanted to put up a fight for the pets, and that he could have under California law. But he felt there was no contest.
Image of Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, courtesy of Instagram
Singer Miley Cyrus is reportedly keeping all of the pets she shared with husband Liam Hemsworth, after their split.
The "Party In The U.S.A." crooner praised Hemsworth for saving all 16 of their animals when their home was burned to the ground in last year's Malibu, California wildfires, reports mirror.co.uk.
Watch:
Hemsworth and Cyrus shared their home with seven dogs, two horses, two mini horses, three cats and two pigs.
Sources close to the couple told tmz.com that Cyrus will be keeping them all.
According to insiders, Hemsworth wanted to put up a fight for the pets, and that he could have under California law. But, Hemsworth felt there was no contest, and that it was Cyrus who gave all of the animals a home in the first place, mainly through adoption.
There's a new law that allows judges to determine which party is better suited to keep pets after a break up. The judges put a lot of weight on who cares for the animals and even has the power to award joint custody of pets.
Hemsworth filed for divorce from the singer just after eight months of marriage, and nearly a decade of dating.
Cyrus and Hemsworth first met in 2009 on the sets of "The Last Song". The two had called off their engagement in 2013, before getting back together in 2015, and then finally got married in December 2018.
