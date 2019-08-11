Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth Call it Quits to Focus on 'Themselves and Career'

A representative of Miley Cyrus confirmed her separation from Liam Hemsworth and said that "this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers."

News18.com

Updated:August 11, 2019, 9:21 AM IST
Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth Call it Quits to Focus on 'Themselves and Career'
Image of Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Miley Cyrus and actor husband Liam Hemsworth have split after eight months of marriage, reported people.com. Cyrus and Hemsworth have been an on-and-off again couple for more than a decade and got hitched in a secret wedding ceremony in December 2018.

About the break-up of Cyrus and Hemsworth, the website quoted a representative confirming the split. Cyrus' rep told the website, “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Rumors of a split between Cyrus and Hemsworth began surfacing on Saturday, after the singer-actress posted a photo of herself on Instagram in which she was not wearing her wedding ring, but various bracelets and necklaces only.

She had captioned the post, "Mute me if you don’t want SPAMMED.”

Later, Cyrus was also spotted kissing Brody Jenner’s ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter in Italy. Crater has also split with her husband. A source told People website that Cyrus and Carter have mutual friends in common and are “just having fun” together.

In fact, in June, there were reports of Cyrus and Hemsworth going through a rough patch in their marriage. Cyrus had then shared an image of the gossip magazine that alleged break-up between them and slammed rumours about her and husband Hemsworth splitting up.

Read: Miley Cyrus Denies Breakup Rumours with Liam Hemsworth with a Cheesy Throwback Pic

