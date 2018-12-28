LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth Celebrate Their Wedding by Dancing to 'Uptown Funk', Watch Video

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got married over Christmas weekend.

News18.com

Updated:December 28, 2018, 12:19 PM IST
Image courtesy: Instagram
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got married over Christmas weekend. The two tied the knot in a secret wedding at their home in Franklin, Tennessee. While the duo kept their wedding plans under wraps, they began sharing photos from the special day with fans days after exchanging vows.

Miley made a stunning bride in her ivory silk gown by Vivienne Westwood. While Liam looked dapper in classic black and white suit with a pair of white Vans sneakers.

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker shared a series of pictures from her and Hemsworth's low-key wedding night.

"10 years later," Miley also captioned one photo of the bride and groom embracing each other.

Miley also took to Twitter to share a video that Liam took of her dancing to Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson's Uptown Funk.

Take a look:


Miley's mother, Tish Cyrus, also posted a picture of herself with the 26-year-old bride and her husband, Billy Ray Cyrus, in front of a floral arch.

"This makes my heart so happy," Tish, 51, captioned the photo.

View this post on Instagram

This makes my heart so happy .... 💗

A post shared by Tish Cyrus (@tishcyrus) on



View this post on Instagram

💗

A post shared by Tish Cyrus (@tishcyrus) on



Rumours swirled around the couple's wedding on Sunday night after one of their common friends, Conrad Jack Carr, shared a couple of pictures and a video to his Instagram story that show Hemsworth and his brothers Chris and Luke doing a “shotski,” with Mr and Mrs balloons in the background.

The couple first met on the set of The Last Song in 2009 and began dating. They got engaged in 2012. But they called off their engagement and broke up a year later. They, however, reconnected in 2015.

Follow @news18movies for more




