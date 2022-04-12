Miley Cyrus' Parents Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus File for Divorce After 28 Years of Marriage

Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus, parents to Miley Cyrus, Braisen Cyrus and Noah Cyrus, are filing for divorce after almost three decades of marriage. Tish and Billy Ray have been married since 1993, this is Tish’s second marriage. Tiish Cyrus has two other children, Brandi and Trace from her first marriage to drummer Baxter Neal Helson. The star couple (Tish and Billy Ray) have had skirmishes like this in the past, but have always reunited. Will this time be different?

The couple (Tish and Billy Ray) had a few incidents similar to this in the past. In 2010, the couple had filed for divorce but got back together in the following year. In 2013, the two filed for divorce again, only to reconcile again in 2017. They had also issued a press statement saying, “This is a personal matter and we are doing what is in the best interest of our family. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time," as reported by Pinkvilla. Returning to the current filing for divorce, E! News reported that Tish filed court papers in Tennessee on April 6. The documents cite the reason for separation as “irreconcilable differences" and note that she and Billy Ray haven’t lived together since February 2020. The couple’s social media accounts never mentioned anything this time around.

Unfortunately, Miley Cyrus herself had problems in her marriage to Liam Hemsworth. The singer announced a divorce from Liam Hemsworth after only seven months of marriage and almost a decade of being an on-again-off-again couple. The couple split in August 2019. During her appearance on The Howard Stern show, Cyrus spoke about her divorce from Hemsworth and said they split due to “too much conflict” in their marriage. She is now rumoured to be dating Maxx Morando, as reported by Us Magazine.

