Miley Cyrus' Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Being Struck By Lightning, Singer Shares Pic

American pop star Miley Cyrus found herself in a precarious aeroplane journey on Wednesday. The Grammy-nominated singer was en route to Paraguay to perform at the 2022 Asuncion music festival when her flight was caught up in a thunderstorm. The 29-year-old along with the rest of the crew witnessed a dangerous lightning strike while they were mid-air.

Soon after the flight was struck by the lightning, the plane had to make an emergency landing. Miley updated her fans through social media posts about what actually happened while she was travelling. Through an Instagram post, she informed, “To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting. My crew , band , friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay. 💔 I LOVE YOU."

Advertisement

Miley’s Instagram post shared a glimpse of what she witnessed while she was on the plane. From the airplane window, one could see an immense lightning bolt hitting the plane. The following picture showed how the lightning pierced a part of the plane.

Fans and fellow celebrities also responded to Miley’s post. One of the top comments on Miley’s latest Instagram post read, “Omg I’m so glad you guys are okay.” American fashion designer Jeremy Scott also shared his reaction as he commented, “Thank God you all are safe.” Fashion reporter Derek Blasberg commented “Miley! Stay safe.” Drag queen Pandora Boxx commented, “I’m so glad you are all safe.”

The American singer is currently touring in South America. Earlier this week, Miley performed at Lollapalooza Argentina and Lollapalooza Chile.

Miley headlined both music festivals that took place in Buenos Aires and Santiago which also included performances by A$AP Rocky, Alesso, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, and more.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.