1-min read

Miley Cyrus Reacts to Groping Incident, Says 'Can't Be Grabbed Without Consent'

Miley Cyrus faced harassment in public while she was walking in the midst of a crowd with her husband, actor Liam Hemsworth. A fan tried to forcibly touch and kiss her.

News18.com

Updated:June 6, 2019, 9:47 AM IST
Miley Cyrus Reacts to Groping Incident, Says 'Can't Be Grabbed Without Consent'
image of Miley Cyrus, courtesy of Instagram
A video of actress-singer Miley Cyrus being physically groped by a male fan emerged online on June 3-4. In the clip, as Miley and her husband, actor Liam Hemsworth, left their hotel in Barcelona, Spain, they had to walk through a crowd of fans to get to their car. It is here that she faced harassment.

On the day of incident, 26-year-old Cyrus was walking behind her husband when a man started touching her hair. He later grabbed her from behind and attempted to forcibly kiss her. All this happened in a matter of minutes. Cyrus was in the city to perform at the Primavera Sound Festival.

Reacting to harassment in public place, Cyrus wrote on Twitter on Wednesday night that no one can "grab" her without consent. Sharing the video of her groping incident, she wrote, "She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people. She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked. She CAN’T be grabbed without her consent. #DontF***WithMyFreedom (sic)."

In another tweet, Cyrus hit back at social media trolls, who commented on the way she was dressed while the incident happened. See Cyrus' reaction here:

On the work front, the Adore You singer is currently busy promoting her new EP, She Is Coming.

Cyrus has also starred in the fifth season of Black Mirror, episode titled Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too. The series is available for streaming on Netflix, including new episode featuring Cyrus.

