Miley Cyrus Recalls Encounter with Aliens: I Got Chased Down by UFO

Pop star Miley Cyrus claims she has had an encounter with aliens. However, the 27-year-old singer admits she was high at the time, so cannot be certain of what she saw.

"I had an experience, actually. I was driving through San Bernardino with my friend, and I got chased down by some sort of UFO. I'm pretty sure about what I saw, but I'd also bought weed wax from a guy in a van in front of a taco shop, so it could have been the weed wax. But the best way to describe it is a flying snowplow. It had this big plow in the front of it and was glowing yellow. I did see it flying, and my friend saw it, too. There were a couple of other cars on the road and they also stopped to look, so I think what I saw was real," Miley said.

The singer made her claim to Interview magazine when she was asked if she has ever looked into the likelihood of alien life, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I was shaken for, like, five days," she said, adding: "I couldn't really look at the sky the same. I thought they might come back."

However, the singer insisted that she "didn't feel threatened" by the unidentified flying object.

"I didn't feel threatened at all, actually, but I did see a being sitting in the front of the flying object. It looked at me and we made eye contact, and I think that's what really shook me, looking into the eyes of something that I couldn't quite wrap my head around. But you're so right to say that it's a form of narcissism to think that we're the only things that could be in this vast universe," she said.