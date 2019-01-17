English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Miley Cyrus Responds to Rumors She's Pregnant With Her and Liam Hemsworth's First Baby
Miley Cyrus took to Twitter to set the record straight after rumors started swirling that she is expecting her first child with husband Liam Hemsworth.
Image: Instagram/ Liam Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus took to Twitter Wednesday to set the record straight after rumors started swirling that she is expecting her first child with husband Liam Hemsworth.
"I’m not 'Egg-xpecting' but it’s 'Egg-celent' to hear everyone is so 'Happy For Us,'" Cyrus wrote in a playful tweet.
Now that the musician has had the last laugh, she told people "everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg." The recently married star sparked rumours that she was pregnant when she was spotted in Miami with what some tabloids alleged was a baby bump. Her husband Liam Hemsworth has not yet commented on their plans to start a family.
Both he and Cyrus have been busy celebrating their December nuptials, as well as his recent 29th birthday.
People additionally reported following Cyrus and Hemsworth's nuptials that babies weren't on the agenda for the two right now. “They both love kids, but they’re not in a rush to start a family,” a source close to Cyrus told the outlet on December 28.
The two tied the knot in a secret wedding at their home in Franklin, Tennessee.
The couple first met on the set of The Last Song in 2009 and began dating. They got engaged in 2012. But they called off their engagement and broke up a year later. They, however, reconnected in 2015.
I’m not “ Egg-xpecting” but it’s “Egg-celent” to hear everyone is so “ Happy For Us” .... we’re happy for us too! “Egg-cited” for this next chapter in our lives.... Now , can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg. pic.twitter.com/uPya87cDSz— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 17, 2019
