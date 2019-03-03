LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Miley Cyrus Reveals Her First Kiss Was With a Girl

Singer-actress Miley Cyrus, who is married to actor Liam Hemsworth, says her first kiss was with a girl.

IANS

Updated:March 3, 2019, 2:47 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Miley Cyrus Reveals Her First Kiss Was With a Girl
(Image: Getty Images)
Loading...
Singer-actress Miley Cyrus, who is married to actor Liam Hemsworth, says her first kiss was with a girl.

Cyrus opened up about her innocent smooch during a new podcast chat, saying she locked lips with a school friend in Tennessee, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"When I was kind of growing up, being from the South... my first kiss was with a girl in middle school. And no one could understand, in Nashville, saying that... so I had that relationship," Cyrus said.

The singer, who has signed on as a judge for the podcast host's hit TV show RuPaul's Drag Race, said she did not think anything of locking lips with another girl - and still does not, adding that she has always been all for gay rights, even when she was a star on Disney channel.

She said: "I was one of the only kids on Disney that would come out and say that I supported all my gay friends. No one really would say that, so that was always really important to me."

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram