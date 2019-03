Miley Cyrus Reveals Her First Kiss Was With a Girl

Singer-actress Miley Cyrus, who is married to actor Liam Hemsworth, says her first kiss was with a girl.Cyrus opened up about her innocent smooch during a new podcast chat, saying she locked lips with a school friend in Tennessee, reports aceshowbiz.com."When I was kind of growing up, being from the South... my first kiss was with a girl in middle school. And no one could understand, in Nashville, saying that... so I had that relationship," Cyrus said.The singer, who has signed on as a judge for the podcast host's hit TV show RuPaul's Drag Race, said she did not think anything of locking lips with another girl - and still does not, adding that she has always been all for gay rights, even when she was a star on Disney channel.She said: "I was one of the only kids on Disney that would come out and say that I supported all my gay friends. No one really would say that, so that was always really important to me."Follow @News18Movies for more