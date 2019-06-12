Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Miley Cyrus Denies Breakup Rumours with Liam Hemsworth with a Cheesy Throwback Pic

Miley Cyrus reacted to break up rumours with husband Liam Hemsworth by sharing a loving anniversary post for him. See here.

News18.com

Updated:June 12, 2019, 4:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Miley Cyrus Denies Breakup Rumours with Liam Hemsworth with a Cheesy Throwback Pic
Image of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, courtesy of Twitter
Loading...
Actor-singer Miley Cyrus has shut down breakup rumours with husband Liam Hemsworth that were circulating in tabloid reports recently. The 26-year-old Black Mirror star also tweeted in honour of her ten year anniversary with Hemsworth. She shared an image of the gossip magazine that alleged break-up between them and slammed rumours about her and husband Hemsworth splitting up.

Headlined as "Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth split rumours," her post, which had a happy image of the couple, read, "Happy 10 year anniversary my love. Good to see everyone is as dumb as they were in 2009! Some things never change .... & I hope the way you feel about me is one of them. You’re truly (sic)."




Hemsworth and Cyrus met in 2009 on the sets of The Last Song, which was inspired by a book written by author Nicholas Sparks. It was in 2009 and they have been together since then. The couple tied knot on December 23 last year.

The singer also shared two pictures from her movie The Last Song where Hemsworth and Cyrus seem like they are two completely inseparable souls. "Started diggin you in 2009 Liam Hemsworth. Shit got deep Happy anniversary (sic)," wrote Cyrus.




No matter how many obstacles the couple faced they never failed to bring out their adorable and playful relationship. The couple always impressed their fans, admirers and audience whether with their joyful moments on the red carpet or showing their love for each other on their social handles.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram