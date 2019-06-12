English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Miley Cyrus Denies Breakup Rumours with Liam Hemsworth with a Cheesy Throwback Pic
Miley Cyrus reacted to break up rumours with husband Liam Hemsworth by sharing a loving anniversary post for him. See here.
Image of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, courtesy of Twitter
Actor-singer Miley Cyrus has shut down breakup rumours with husband Liam Hemsworth that were circulating in tabloid reports recently. The 26-year-old Black Mirror star also tweeted in honour of her ten year anniversary with Hemsworth. She shared an image of the gossip magazine that alleged break-up between them and slammed rumours about her and husband Hemsworth splitting up.
Headlined as "Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth split rumours," her post, which had a happy image of the couple, read, "Happy 10 year anniversary my love. Good to see everyone is as dumb as they were in 2009! Some things never change .... & I hope the way you feel about me is one of them. You’re truly (sic)."
Hemsworth and Cyrus met in 2009 on the sets of The Last Song, which was inspired by a book written by author Nicholas Sparks. It was in 2009 and they have been together since then. The couple tied knot on December 23 last year.
The singer also shared two pictures from her movie The Last Song where Hemsworth and Cyrus seem like they are two completely inseparable souls. "Started diggin you in 2009 Liam Hemsworth. Shit got deep Happy anniversary (sic)," wrote Cyrus.
No matter how many obstacles the couple faced they never failed to bring out their adorable and playful relationship. The couple always impressed their fans, admirers and audience whether with their joyful moments on the red carpet or showing their love for each other on their social handles.
