Miley Cyrus Shares Heartfelt Note on 15th Anniversary of 'Hannah Montana'

Hannah Montana fans, assemble! March 24, 2021 marked the fifteenth anniversary of the Disney show that may have been an integral part of your childhood or teenage years. Actress and singer Miley Cyrus took to her social media on Wednesday and shared a heartfelt note to her on-screen character.

The Disney show Hannah Montana premiered on March 24, 2006 and ran for four seasons, which traced the journey of a middle-school girl Miley Stewart, who led a secret life as a pop star named Hannah Montana. The show also featured the singer's real father, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, as well as Emily Osment, Mitchell Musso, and Jason Earl Jones.

Opening her letter, Miley wrote that it has been fifteen years since she slipped blonde bangs over her forehead to conceal her identity then slipped into a pure pink cloth robe with bedazzled HM over her heart. She further mentioned that she didn’t know then that this is where Hannah Montana would live forever.

The 28-year-old singer also wrote that in reality, there was a time in her life when Hannah Montana held more of her identity in her glove than she did in her bare hands. Describing her relationship with her on-screen alter-ego, Miley mentioned that Hannah Montana had an equal exchange in which the character provided her a superlative amount of fame in return for the anonymity she could gift her. She also mentioned how she experienced falling in love for the first time during those years and embarrassingly started her period in a pair of white capris.

Miley’s post has got immense love on social media.

Fans and followers have also expressed the nostalgic trip the letter took them to. One of the comments on Miley’s tweet read that Hannah Montana taught them the values of authenticity, finding their voice, kinship and more. They expressed their gratitude to the pop star for playing a part in their childhood.