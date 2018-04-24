GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Miley Cyrus Shares Rare Video With Her Beau Liam Hemsworth, Check It Out

Miley shared a video of them both in a car, which showed Hemsworth listening to rap music as he drove them to their destination.

News18.com

Updated:April 24, 2018, 9:17 AM IST
Singer-actress Miley Cyrus has shared a rare video of herself with her partner, actor Liam Hemsworth, on social media. She shared a video of them both in a car, which showed Hemsworth listening to rap music as he drove them to their destination.

Cyrus captioned the image: "I f***ing hate it when he does this s**t."




In the clip, she was sporting a top which had the word 'Sunday' emblazoned across the front as she sat in the passenger seat. With his music blaring out, she filmed herself dancing and bopping her head to the music. Then all of a sudden, he made Cyrus jump as he suddenly screamed at her, causing to drop her phone in panic.

(With IANS inputs)

