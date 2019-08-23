Miley Cyrus Slams Cheating Allegations After Split from Liam Hemsworth, Says 'I am Not a Liar'

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have had an on and off relationship in the past decade. Their relationship recently took a big off when it was revealed that the two would be filing for divorce.

This comes after the two seemed to be happily married for eight months. Eleven days after the separation was announced, Hemsworth moved for the official divorce process. On Friday, Cyrus took to her Instagram account to open up and directly address her split.

In the post, Cyrus admitted that she had enjoyed a reckless and wild lifestyle in the past which included infidelity but added that she willingly gave it all up when she tied the knot with Hemsworth.

She further stated that her relationship had not ended due to cheating and that she has grown up. Cyrus ended the note saying that she still loves Hemsworth and this is a healthy decision that she had to take for herself and her happiness.

On August 13, Hemsworth took to Instagram to announce their split wishing Miley the best for her future. In the post, he also stated that the matter was a private one for the couple and therefore he would not be speaking to any media outlet about the split.

Miley and Liam first met on the sets of The Last Song in 2009. Following this, the two began dating and got engaged later. Between that and their marriage in 2018, the two separated multiple times. Whether this romance rekindles in the future only time will tell. For now, it seems the two are walking away on a more positive note than couples are usually known to.

