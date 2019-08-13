Miley Cyrus Spotted Kissing Kaitlynn Carter Days After Split with Liam Hemsworth

It hasn’t been even days when Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus decided to call off their marriage, mutually. After 10 years of dating and 8 months of marriage, the singer and the actor have decided to call it quits. While Hemsworth has extended his family trip in Bryon Bay, with brother Chris Hemsworth, Miley was seen spending some quality time in Italy post their split.

Just a few hours after the news broke that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were ending their marriage, the pop star was spotted kissing Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter, on vacation in Italy. The girls were spotted near Lake Como, Italy, kissing each other. A few weeks prior, Carter and Jenner also announced their divorce.

Kaitlynn also took to Instagram to share pictures with Miley. She shared a few pictures from their Lake Como outing in Italy.

However, things turned ugly after the news about the girls’ kiss went out. Jenner, 35, the son of Olympian Caitlyn Jenner, took to Instagram with a photo of himself on a clifftop, with the caption reading, “Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today.”

His friend, Brandon Thomas Lee commented about the kiss on the picture, writing, “Let’s round this scandal out and post a pic of us making out.” To that comment, Jenner replied, writing, “watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon.”

This comment by Jenner, stepbrother of Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, annoyed Miley, who wrote, “@brodyjenner go take a nap in your truck and cool off #HotGirlSummer.”

