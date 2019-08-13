Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Miley Cyrus Spotted Kissing Kaitlynn Carter Days After Split with Liam Hemsworth

Just a few hours after the news broke that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were ending their marriage, the pop star was spotted kissing Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 13, 2019, 6:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Miley Cyrus Spotted Kissing Kaitlynn Carter Days After Split with Liam Hemsworth
Image: Instagram/Miley Cyrus
Loading...

It hasn’t been even days when Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus decided to call off their marriage, mutually. After 10 years of dating and 8 months of marriage, the singer and the actor have decided to call it quits. While Hemsworth has extended his family trip in Bryon Bay, with brother Chris Hemsworth, Miley was seen spending some quality time in Italy post their split.

Just a few hours after the news broke that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were ending their marriage, the pop star was spotted kissing Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter, on vacation in Italy. The girls were spotted near Lake Como, Italy, kissing each other. A few weeks prior, Carter and Jenner also announced their divorce.

Kaitlynn also took to Instagram to share pictures with Miley. She shared a few pictures from their Lake Como outing in Italy.

View this post on Instagram

noi siamo Italiani ora 😊🇮🇹

A post shared by Kaitlynn Carter (@kaitlynn) on

However, things turned ugly after the news about the girls’ kiss went out. Jenner, 35, the son of Olympian Caitlyn Jenner, took to Instagram with a photo of himself on a clifftop, with the caption reading, “Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today.”

His friend, Brandon Thomas Lee commented about the kiss on the picture, writing, “Let’s round this scandal out and post a pic of us making out.” To that comment, Jenner replied, writing, “watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon.”

This comment by Jenner, stepbrother of Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, annoyed Miley, who wrote, “@brodyjenner go take a nap in your truck and cool off #HotGirlSummer.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram