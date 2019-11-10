Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Miley Cyrus Undergoes Vocal Cord Surgery, To Put Recordings On Hold

Miley Cyrus was hospitalised for tonsillitis last month, and she discovered a separate issue with her vocal cords, which she had unknowingly had for years.

News18.com

Updated:November 10, 2019, 4:40 PM IST
Image: Instagram

Singer Miley Cyrus is recovering after undergoing a vocal cord surgery and will have to rest her voice for a while. According to multiple sources, the singer, 26, has left the hospital, reports people.com. Cyrus was hospitalized for tonsillitis last month, and she discovered a separate issue with her vocal cords, which she had unknowingly had for years.

"After learning of the issue, Cyrus was told she would need to have surgery before the end of the year, and that the recovery process would include several weeks of silence," sources said.

As a result of the issue, Cyrus, who has been working on new music, will have to put recording and performing on hold. Another source close to Cyrus said that she is "doing great and will be back and better than ever early next year".

On Friday, the singer's boyfriend Cody Simpson appeared to make a reference to the surgery. He shared a black-and-white photograph of the pair alongside the word "success". Nearly three weeks ago, Cyrus shared that she had taken a break from singing. "On vocal rest, not body," said the singer, who released the song "Slide away" in August following her split from actor Liam Hemsworth.

The last time the singer performed appears to have been in September, shortly following her split from Kaitlynn Carter.

