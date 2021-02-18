'Miley Jab Hum Tum' Fame Taanvi Thakker Ties the Knot with Aditya Kkapadiaa, See Pics

Actors Taanvi Thakker and Aditya S Kkapadiaa got married on Tuesday, February 16 and the adorable pictures from their pre-wedding ceremony shared by the bride are making hearts melt on Instagram. On the day of the wedding, Taanvi wore a pink coloured customised saree which had a painting of Taanvi and Aditya on its pallu. Speaking about their outfits, Taanvi said that apart from getting the pallu painted, she also selected Aditya’s outfits.

Sharing the gorgeous pictures where she can be seen flaunting her saree pallu, Taanvi wrote that forever begins now. She also tagged her husband Aditya.

Speaking to the Entertainment Times, the Miley Jab Hum Tum actress said that the couple has known each other for 10 years. Taanvi was happy to have a low-key wedding as the two reportedly got married in the Bandra court in Mumbai. After exchanging vows at the court, a wedding dinner was hosted by the couple at a hotel in South Mumbai.

Taanvi said that she is happy to have married her best friend. She also confessed that the feeling of being married and being husband and wife was a little unusual, however, it has now sunk in.

Aditya shared that before the wedding, the couple had taken a trip to Dubai and they would not be going for a honeymoon now because of work commitments.

Taanvi last appeared in the TV show Bepannah Pyaar, while Aditya was seen in the Gujarati film Bas Ek Chance in 2015.

Aditya is known for his roles as a child actor in serials like Just Mohabbat, Hip Hip Hurray and Shaka Laka Boom Boom. He predominantly works in the television entertainment industry.